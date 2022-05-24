Marjorie Hansen, 86 of Viborg died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Wakonda Heritage Manor.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene, Viborg with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Hurley Cemetery.
Marjorie Mae Jensen was born to Leonard and Anna (Jorgensen) Jensen on March 28, 1936 at her home near Turkey Ridge during a severe springtime blizzard. Had it not been for friends and neighbors hand digging out the roads for the doctor to get through, her story may never have been told.
Marge attended a rural country school during her elementary years. Her parents moved to their home in Hurley just in time for her to attend high school. In 1954 she graduated from Hurley High School and was honored to be named Homecoming Queen.
Following high school, she did a short stint at General Beadle as her dad wanted her to become a teacher like her two older sisters. This was not Marge’s dream so after a few tears her dad relented and let her come back home. She then began her long time career at the Scandinavian Co-op Creamery. Little did she know that when she met a cocky but good-looking cream truck driver in the office of the Creamery, that he would become her soulmate and the love of her life. Marge married Merlyn Hansen on September 16, 1956, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg. They then began their married life and family in Viborg where they raised their three daughters: Lori, Cheri and Renae. As the girls were growing, she and Merlyn enjoyed being a part of young people’s sporting events. She was scorekeeper and “fill-in mom” to many little athletes of the teams that Merlyn coached. “Our mom always said that all she ever wanted to be was a wife and mother and she achieved her ambition with flying colors.” Her life revolved around taking care of her family. She never missed her kids’, grandkids’ and great-grands’ events until her health failed.
Before his death in 1992, Merlyn and Marge found their kids grown and they rediscovered spending time together, just the two of them. They enjoyed working together with the photography business and could also sneak in some relaxing time fishing.
In the past years, Marge suffered several serious health issues which robbed her of her strength and independence. She has spent her last years under the loving care of the staff at Wakonda Heritage Manor.
Left to honor her memory are daughters Lori (Steve) Jorgensen, Cheri (Dirk) O’Dell and Renae Hansen, all of Viborg; Grandchildren Eric (Taylor) Ronke, Andrea Crump, Ryan (Jaime) O’Dell, Alex (Allison) Stack, Adrian (Baylee) Stack, and Jackson O’Dell; Great-Grandchildren NeVaeh, Natali, SaMia, Lyric, Zayden, Ashur, Nolan and Andrew; Brother-in-Law Rodney Druse, Sisters-in-Law Nancy Hansen and Donna Jensen-Benshoof; along with many other nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, great step grandchildren and other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters Leona Graves, Arleen Taylor, Elva Moore, Vernice Overby, and Beverly Druse; two brothers Lyle Jensen and Charles Jensen; Parents-in-law Harvey and Myrtle Hansen; Brothers-in-Law, Charles Hansen, George Graves, Melvin Taylor, Wilmar Mikkelsen, Lloyd Moore, and Ole Overby; and other relatives and friends.
