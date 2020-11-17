Lowell Lorin Stewart, 80, of Winfield, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at William Newton Hospital.
Born June 15, 1940 in Yankton, South Dakota, he was the son of Lorin and Ruth Stewart. Lowell graduated from Gayville High School with the Class of 1959. He married Judith (Larson) Stewart on June 17, 1961. Lowell owned and ran a trucking company in his hometown before moving to Brandon, SD, and then onto Winfield in 1976, where he drove a bus for Winfield Bus Service. Later, he became good friends and right-hand man to Ralph Russell on the Russell Family farm. Phone calls about family, crops and the weather became a daily routine between the two.
Lowell loved spending time with family, especially outdoors camping and fishing at the Winfield City Lake. Hours were spent laughing and telling stories around a campfire. He had a passion for nature and a deep appreciation for the beauty and wonder of the world in which we live. Through his time at Winfield Bus Service he had the opportunity to visit nearly all 50 states and visit all the National Parks in the continental United States.
His family includes his wife, Judy, of the home; his children: Wayne and Sandy Stewart of Pekin, Illinois; and Debbie and Kyle Russell of Derby, KS; his sister, Lynette and Bill Larson of Yankton, SD; his grandchildren: Casey and Jermi Washington of O’Fallon, MO; Adam and Heather Russell of Derby, KS; Taylor and Jacob Cope of Bloomington, IL; Erik Russell and Kinzie McCarthy of Dallas, TX; and Lauren Russell of Derby, KS; his great grandchildren: Samari, Taylynne, and Jazymn Washington; and McKenna, Elizabeth and Jordan Russell.
A memorial remembrance and celebration of life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Miles Funeral Service.
A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Association. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 18, 2020
