Duane Wipple, Jr. of Santee, NE passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Santee, NE.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Rev. Pat Whitehorse-Carda officiating. Burial will be in the Santee Episcopal Cemetery, Santee, NE.
Visitations will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE and continue until service time on Saturday. There will be a Scripture service each evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Duane (Porky) Whipple Jr. was born November 19, 1968 to Duane Sr. and Bernadine Whipple Moran. Duane lived most of his life in Santee, Nebraska. In his younger years, he loved to play basketball and softball with his brothers Don Whipple, Robert Whipple and Sam Whipple and his cousin/brother Steve. He graduated from Santee in 1987. He was our music man and was into heavy metal. Motley Cru, Cinderella and Poison was heard free from his room daily. Duane had 3 children: Dominique, Kia and Sabastion. He loved them very much and talked about them often. Duane was the life of the party. He was the joker and would have everyone laughing with his jokes and humor. He always had a smile, no matter the situation. Duane became an avid pool shooter in life just like his dad. He also was the tribal historian and museum curator. Duane will be missed by all of his family.
Duane leaves behind his son Sabastion and daughter Kia; his brothers Donnie and Robert Whipple; his sisters Patricia Beccera Whipple, Candice Anderson and Angela Anderson; his cousin/sister Stacy Jo Johnson and his cousin/brothers Steve and Joseph Moose.
Duane was preceded in death by his father, son Dominique, grandmother Bernice, grandfather Tommy, brother Alvin, sister Suzette, and uncle Robert.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 6, 2020
