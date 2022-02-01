James D. Linn, 88, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with Pastor James Broz officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord, Nebraska.

Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.