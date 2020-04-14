Jonette K. Anson, 60, of Yankton died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on Jonette’s obituary page through our website at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at the Yankton Cemetery and if you wish to say goodbye to Jonette, you are welcome to wave from your vehicle on Douglas Avenue between the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and entrance to Yankton Cemetery. We will be leaving to go to the cemetery around 2:40 p.m.
There will also be a public celebration of Jonette’s life at a later date.
Cards can be mailed to her daughter, Krysta Miksik at 111 Calumet Dr. Yankton, SD 57078 or to send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
