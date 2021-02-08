Denelda C. Potts age 88 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Sunday, February 07, 2021 at Angelhaus in Yankton, SD, with family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Constance.
Visitation will be on Wednesday morning, at church, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers: Shane Jansen, Leroy Clair, Tyler Potts, Shelby Ewing, Duane Schieffer, Marlin Schieffer
Honorary Pallbearers: Patricia Potts, Irma DeBlauw, Betty Potts, Katie Tramp
Denelda Christina was born on January 5, 1933 in Constance, Nebraska to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Steffen. She grew up in the Constance area and attended school in Constance through the eighth grade. She was the youngest of 10 children. Her father died when she was 10 years old and then she cared for her mother who had rheumatoid arthritis. She helped on the farm milking cows by hand, raising a huge garden, sewing cloths, and raising her (7) children. Denelda was not afraid of a hard days’ work.
Denelda was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Her Faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a selfless, kindhearted, giving person her entire life. She was a member of the Crofton Senior Center and delivered meals. Denelda also did a lot of volunteer work for the Center. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked to play cards and do puzzles.
Denelda is survived by her five children Charles Potts of Crofton, Charlene (Paul) Stevens of Pewaukee, WI, Charlotte Jansen of St. Helena, NE, Cathy (Leroy) Clair of Carlisle, IA, Chad (Danielle) Potts of Crofton; 19 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Steffen; daughter Donna Wiebelhaus in 1993; son Donovan in 2009; son-in-law Vern Jansen in 2015; nine brothers and sisters.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Crofton Senior Center.
