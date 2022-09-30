Kevin Rehm Sep 30, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin A. Rehm, 65, pilot and fire captain, husband of Helen (Donner) Rehm, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton.A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton as well as one hour prior to his celebration Saturday.The family would prefer memorials to be made in Kevin’s honor to the charity of your choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 4 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-Time Motor grader Operator - Knox County Road Dept. Sep 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 5:46 p.m.:One Dead In Helicopter Crash Near YanktonUPDATE 1:14 p.m.: Victim In Helicopter Crash IdentifiedInmate Walkaway Reported At Yankton FPCOne Dead In Charles Mix County CrashJames HeirigsCedar County Escapee Appears Confused In CourtPilot Is IdentifiedTiana CostelloKevin RehmDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (100)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (24)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Curriculum Questions (21)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: Dominism (4)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
