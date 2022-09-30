Kevin A. Rehm, 65, pilot and fire captain, husband of Helen (Donner) Rehm, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as a result of a gyroplane accident northwest of Yankton.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.