Ricky Joseph Peitz, age 61, of Port Charlotte, FL, and formerly of Crofton, NE, died on Wednesday, October 20 2021, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery rural Crofton, NE. Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Jr. Peitz, KP Peitz, Michael Peitz, Larry Peitz, Don Peitz, Kevin Peitz, and Greg Peitz.
Rick was born on January 17, 1960, at Crofton, NE, to Jim and Arlis (Eickhoff) Peitz. Rick graduated from Crofton High School as a 4-year letterman in basketball and track. He continued his passion for basketball at the collegiate level playing for Northeast Community College and studying Construction. In 1986, Rick traveled across the United States to build golf courses until he set his roots in Englewood, FL, in 1988. Rick started his own irrigation business, Tropical Irrigation Inc., which operated for 21 years and employed over 50 members of the local community. For the past 8 years, Rick was a successful real estate agent for Keller Williams and Paradise Exclusive.
Rick’s passion for his children overflowed into the community where he served as a coach for youth baseball, football and basketball programs, a school volunteer, and as an Assistant Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed his little red truck, hunting, golfing, cycling, cooking, gardening, and home improvement.
Rick is survived by his 3 children Ricky Jr Peitz of Frederick, MD., KP Peitz of Engelwood, FL, and Michael Peitz of Engelwood, FL, and toy poodle, Lucy; his father, Jim of Crofton; 4 siblings and their spouses, Kathy Peitz of Yankton; Larry and Judy Peitz of Crofton; Don and Jean Peitz of Yankton; Kevin and Pam Peitz of Pierce, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlis, and a sister, Patty Peitz.
