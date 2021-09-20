Dorothy Ann Bubier, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton after enduring several years of chronic health complications.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date with more information to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Dorothy was born April 20, 1949 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Elmer and Helen (Lanphear) Johnson. She grew up on a farm near Wynot, Nebraska with eight other siblings. She attended grades 1-8 in a country school on Brooky Bottom about 1 mile from her home and then attended her high school years in Obert, Nebraska. At age 17, she married Marcus Schroeder of Wynot, Nebraska, and then moved with her husband to California. To this union, a daughter, Brenda Ann, was born. Dorothy spent many years in California working various jobs. She moved to Omaha, Nebraska, 20 years ago and worked 17 years as an aide at Douglas County Hospital. She retired in January of 2016 and moved to Yankton to be closer to her family. Dorothy always had a love for horses and loved anything with horses on it. She also loved horse races and attended them occasionally with a friend from Omaha who also loved going to them. Dorothy was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the library.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Rob) Wilding of Redding, CA; three grandchildren: Jared, Megan and Morgan, all of Redding, CA; eight siblings: Dennis (Vicky) of Crofton, Sherill (Robert) of Ainsworth, NE, Earl of Crofton, NE, Diane of St. Helena, NE, Gerry (Mary Lee) of Crofton, NE, Paul (Evy) of Aberdeen, SD, Marlene of Yankton, Ron of Yankton; and a half-brother, Jim of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
