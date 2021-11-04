Steven Allen List, age 68 of Scotland, passed away, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Yankton.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Martinus Lutheran Church, 43804 300th St, Utica, SD with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment of cremains will be in Martinus Lutheran Cemetery.
Steven Allen List was born Tuesday, April 14, 1953, to Norman and Alta (Schenkel) List in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up on a farm near Utica with his three siblings. Steve was a 1971 graduate of Scotland High School.
Steve was known for his ability to accomplish anything he put his mind to. He began his career doing body work at his auto repair shop in Scotland and farmed for a few years. He worked as a bartender for several years with his brother Dave, in Omaha, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa. That inspired him to purchase The Baltic Corner Bar & Grill, near Dell Rapids, SD, which he operated for several years.
Steve returned to Scotland, where he had lived for many years, always calling Scotland his home. His easy-going nature allowed him to make a lot of good friends over the years. He was an excellent pool player, loved to play pinochle and enjoyed many good games with his buddies.
Until health issues forced him to retire, he worked as a collections agent at Bank Card Center in Yankton, SD.
Steve is survived by his sister, Norma (Stanley) Cap of rural Yankton; brother Roger (Gladys) List of Utica and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Alta; brothers, Vernon, David and a baby brother in infancy.
Commented