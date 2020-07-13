Gerald Joseph Pinkelman, age 72 of Wynot, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Philip and James Cemetery in St James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the church. The family requests face masks be worn at the visitation and funeral.
The Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Loran Boeckman, Eugene Pinkelman, Jerome “Jerry” Pinkelman, Gary Kaiser, Darrell Pinkelman, Keith Sudbeck, and Dan Wieseler.
Gerald was born on August 6, 1947 in Yankton, SD to Leonard Joseph and Mary Marjorie (Day) Pinkelman. He grew up in the St. James and Wynot area, attended Sts. Philip and James Elementary School and attended Cedar Catholic High School. He married Diane Martin on September 8, 1979 in Yankton and they made their home in Obert, Nebraska. They later divorced. He farmed and raised cattle with his dad and brother Ronald and also did a lot of custom farm work. In 1994, he moved back to the home place where his son Martin joined him a few years later. He worked at Yankton Livestock for 7 years and Stockman’s Livestock for 3 years.
Gerald loved farming and visiting with his friends and was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Gerald is survived by a son Martin Pinkelman of Wynot; a daughter, Amanda Pinkelman of Sioux Falls, SD; a brother, Raymond Pinkelman of Yankton; 2 sisters, Carol and Harold Goeden of Wells, MN; Alice and John Gatzemeyer of Newcastle, NE; 4 nieces, Kathy Fick, Jennifer Pinkelman, Teresa Burgi, Erin Tjeerdsma, 4 nephews, Mike Goeden, David Goeden, Jeff Goeden and Christopher Pinkelman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Martin and Ronald, an infant sister, Mary Pinkelman.
