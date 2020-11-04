David H. Thompson (92) passed away in Omaha, NE on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
David was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and one brother; wife, LaVonne; and son, John. He is survived by his son, James (Doris) Thompson, New Castle, IN; daughter, Rebecca (Tracy) Connor, Omaha, NE; four grandchildren Nicholas (Ceira) and Jessica Thompson, John (Maryana) and Robert (Jessica) Connor; and two great grandsons.
David was born July 26, 1928 in rural Davis, SD to Andrew and Alvina (Nelson) Thompson. He attended elementary school in Hurley and Parker, SD, and graduated from Parker High School in 1947. David attended the State University at Brookings, SD.
David and LaVonne (Blogg) Thompson were married on August 26, 1948 at First Presbyterian Church in Parker, SD. He served with the 175th Air Guard during the Korean Conflict. Professionally he was in the petroleum business with Mobil in Sioux Falls, SD, and in 1960 he and his wife and children moved to Yankton, SD where he joined Kaneb Pipe Line retiring as a Superintendent in 1991. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD.
Family invites you to join them for a graveside memorial and burial service at the Rosehill Cemetery in Parker, SD on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home, Parker.
Cards can be mailed to Rebecca Connor, 5514 S 169th Street, Omaha, NE 68135.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 5, 2020
