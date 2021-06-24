Graveside services will be held for Robert and Myrna Hempel on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the Bon Homme Cemetery rural Springfield.
Myrna passed away Sept. 24, 2017, and Bob passed on Nov. 3, 2020. Friends and family are all invited to attend.
