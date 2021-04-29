Norma Jean (Stock) Oien, age 78, of Yankton and formerly of Volin, SD passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with family at her side.
Visitation services will be held Friday, April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a short service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.
Memorial services, officiated by Pastor Mark Ostrem, will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.
Inurnment will take place at the Vangen Lutheran Church, Mission Hill, SD.
