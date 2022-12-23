Doris Kathol

Doris Ann J. Kathol age 76 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating with Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus participating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 28th from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. conducted by Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Thursday at church one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Cal Kathol, Chad Kathol, Mike Kathol, Rob Kathol, Matt Kathol, Ben Dietsch, Jeff Arens and Leonard Boritza. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Doris’s nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Doris was born on July 29, 1946, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. She was the seventh child of Leo and Clara (Thoene) Kathol’s eleven children. She attended school at Holy Trinity Elementary and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1964 as valedictorian of her class. Throughout her high school years, she worked part-time at the Hartington Shopper and Skyview Drive Inn Theater. Doris attended the College of St. Mary’s in Omaha for a year following high school. She then returned home to Hartington to work at the Cedar County Extension Office from 1966 until 1972. Doris then went to work at the Bank of Hartington as a cashier, and eventually worked her way up to Vice President. Over the years, Doris developed many close relationships with new and older bank customers and helped the Bank through the period of all the new banking technology as it evolved. She was respected by many for her banking knowledge and her genuine care for the bank customers. She loved her job and was a trusted and devoted employee. After 42 years at the Bank of Hartington, Doris retired in 2014.
In her earlier years, Doris enjoyed league bowling and her Bunko card group. On weekend afternoons, you could often find her at craft shows or flea markets, or perhaps making a quick trip to Omaha to see family. Doris’s biggest joy was spending time with her many nieces, nephews, and eventually great nieces and nephews when they came to visit. You could bet that a trip out for a treat or a drive to the lake was always in store for the kids. Doris had a number of dear and cherished long- time friends such as Sherry, Ginny, Marlee, Jeff, Leonard, Burnell, Kathy, and Lee just to name a few.
Doris became a resident of the Arbor Care Nursing Home in 2018 whose staff provided her much loving care for five years up until her death. Doris developed many good friends with employees of the nursing home during her stay and was noted for her great sense of humor and positive nature. Sherry Litz, her closest friend for over 50 years, is currently a resident of the nursing home and her room is just down the hall from where Doris resided. The two visited each other regularly allowing them to share stories about all the good times they had together over the years. Sherry was also at Doris’s bedside when she passed, so they were true friends until the end.
Survivors include brothers and their spouses; Rev. Quentin Kathol O.S.B., Conception Abbey, MO; Bob Kathol, Omaha; Lee and Linda Kathol, Omaha; Dan and Marsha Kathol, Hartington; Stan and Jane Kathol, Elkhorn; sister Kathy and spouse Dan Dietsch, Omaha; sister-in-law Jolene Kathol, Hartington, her aunt and godmother Julia Uhing, Coleridge; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; three infant sisters, Rosemary, Dianne, and Janice; brother Gene Kathol; sisters-in-law Kay Kathol and Bette Kathol; nephews Scott and Matthew Dietsch; niece Brenda Kathol; and grand-niece Aubyn Kathol.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be gifted to the Hartington Senior Citizen Center.
