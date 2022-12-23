Doris Kathol

Doris Ann J. Kathol age 76 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating with Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus participating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.