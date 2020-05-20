Jana McCloud, 66, of Yankton died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Memorial services will be held June 6, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
