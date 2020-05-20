Gregory (Greg) Marshall Purzol Sr., age 65 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully in his home the way he wanted to on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Due to current healthcare precautions, there are no services being planned at this time. There will be a memorial service in Greg’s memory at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Gregory Marshall Purzol Sr. was born on February 18, 1955 in Escanaba, MI to Harold Franklin and Lois Clausen, and was adopted on February 24, 1955 by Anthony and Lorraine Purzol. He grew up in the Stonington area of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and attended school in Rapid River, MI. At 17, he joined the Marines and served in Vietnam.
After returning to Michigan he married Patricia Kramer on March 3, 1975 and they had a daughter, Valerie Kloida. In November of 1978 he married Melody Sargent and they had one son, Gregory Purzol, Jr. On May 20, 2000 he married Jamie Boronski and they shared the last twenty years together. They have three children: Lillian Purzol, Vincent Purzol, and Isabella Purzol. He loved his children and was so proud of all their accomplishments in life.
Greg loved hunting and the outdoors in general. He was an amazing hunter and passed his knowledge on to anyone wanting to learn, even when the lessons were a little gross. He was practically a surgeon with a chainsaw and loved cutting wood. He also loved history and knew more of the history of Yankton than some people who lived here their entire lives. When people would ask what brought him to Yankton, he would tell them how he had traveled through a few times and thought it was a nice town, and he liked the warm weather! He was a Yooper, so the winters here always seemed mild to him. He was an amazing photographer and always had an eye for what would make a beautiful photo.
He had traveled all over the country and worked as a journeyman roofer, in the oil fields, as a truck driver, but loved his job welding before he retired from KPI.
Greg was always larger than life and the world will be a little dimmer without him. He would give you the shirt off his back if you were ever in need and he knew it or you asked. His laugh was infectious and his tenacity was legendary, if he ever decided something needed to be done, then it was going to get done. He could always defy the odds and did, sometimes just to prove someone wrong.
Greg is survived by his wife of twenty years, Jamie Purzol of Yankton, SD; his children: Valeri Kloida of Green Bay, WI, Gregory Purzol Jr. of Sioux Falls, SD, Lillian Purzol of Yankton, SD, Vincent Purzol of Yankton, SD, and Isabella Purzol of Yankton, SD. He is also survived by his adoptive sisters: Pam Voorhees of Chicago, IL, and Pat Ball of Houston, TX. His sisters Suzette and Maureen Franklin (on his birth father’s side); brothers Joey, Terry, and sister Marcy Clausen (on his birth mother’s side) as well as many nieces and nephews.
He had a welcoming party consisting of both sets of parents; his brothers Mike Franklin and Ricky Clausen; and his sister Susan Clausen. He was also met by his dear friend Marty Madsen.
We know he is sitting by the fire, enjoying a great meal, and having a cocktail.
“Drive safe, love you!”
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 21, 2020
Commented