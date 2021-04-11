William Ray Hotchkiss, 79, of Wausa, Nebraska, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska, with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Face masks are suggested for the visitation and the funeral.
