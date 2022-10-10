Agnes (Diede) Ireland

Agnes Edna (Diede) Ireland, 100, of Faulkton, formerly of Scotland, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Primrose Cottages, Aberdeen.
A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton, with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Scotland, with Pastor Chuck Asche presiding. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.
Agnes Edna Diede was born November 8, 1921, at Scotland, SD to Christ Jacob and Mary Magdalena (Grajkowski) Diede. She was baptized in the Zion Lutheran Church on December 18, 1921. She was raised in Scotland.
Agnes attended the Scotland school, graduating in 1939. She loved to sing and was active in the high school chorus and glee club.
On November 4, 1939, Agnes married Wilfred “Pat” Ireland at Huron, SD. They lived in Hartford, where Pat taught vocational agriculture from 1939 through the summer of 1941. During that time, Judith was born in Sioux Falls. From 1941 through February 1946, they lived at Burke, SD, where Pat taught. That is where Richard and Ellen were born. On February 26, 1946, they moved from Burke to Scotland. Pat was being drafted into the service and he wanted Agnes and the children to be closer to relatives while he was gone.
In 1948, they purchased and moved to the former Jones’ farm four miles southeast of Scotland. That is where Nancy and Dennis were born. After 26 years of farming, Pat and Agnes purchased the former Henry Weidenbach house in Scotland in March 1974.
Agnes joined the United Methodist Church while she was in high school. She was very active in the United Methodist Women’s organization and held various offices. She sang in a quartet and never missed a chance to sing in the church or community choirs. Her favorite activity was kittenball. Agnes was a strong supporter of community affairs and actively helped plan her high school and all-school reunions. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, delivering Meals-On-Wheels, and playing pinochle.
Agnes’ life will be cherished by her children: Judith Strachan, Mesquite, NV, Ellen Melius, Faulkton, SD, and Nancy (Howard) Wagoner-Hoffer, Bandon, OR; daughters-in-law: Carol Ireland, Olivet, SD, Dianne Ireland, Soldotna, AK, Janis Ireland, San Leandro, CA and Susan Ireland, Rockville, MD; her grandchildren: Thomas Casey Strachan and Sarah (Daniel) Stephens, Debbie (Steve) White and Amy Dahlquist, Keith (Charlotte) Melius, Jody (James) Stampe, and Lesli (Joshua) Jensen, Ryan Broderick and Tracy Johnson, and Patrick and Joshua Ireland; 11 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wilfred; sons: Richard and Dennis Ireland; siblings and their spouses: Lawrence (Parthelia), Adolph (Helen), and Harold (Zita Schmidt) Diede; sons-in-law: Thomas Strachan, James Melius, Thomas Broderick, and Edgar Wagoner; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Ireland; and a grandson, Jeffrey Strachan.
Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Agnes’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
Commented