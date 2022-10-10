Agnes (Diede) Ireland

Agnes Edna (Diede) Ireland, 100, of Faulkton, formerly of Scotland, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Primrose Cottages, Aberdeen.

A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton, with Pastor LeShea Avery presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior.