Barbara June Schoenrock, 85, of Mitchell, formerly of Platte, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Olive Presbyterian Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb’s honor may be directed to: Olive Presbyterian Church, PO Box 575, Platte, SD 57369, Wings & Hope Cancer Fund, PO Box 192, Platte, SD 57369 or Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary, c/o Bonnie Hoppe, PO Box 362, Platte, SD 57369.
Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Both services will be livestreamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting) and through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page.
Commented