Helen M. Zdenek, 98, of Tyndall and formerly of Tabor, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Tyndall.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Joe Forcelle and the Rev. Mark Lichter Con celebrating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Walk-through visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Those wishing to attend the visitation are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
