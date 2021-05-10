Kenneth M. Hoebelheinrich, 71, of Yankton died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton, Crofton American Post No. 128, S.D. Army National Guard Funeral Honors and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
