Alan Provost, 69, of Marty died Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Ihanktonwan Community Center in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services will begin Thursday at the Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.