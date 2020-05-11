Loretta Marie Bottolfsen, 100, of West Point, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
A public viewing will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday, at church. The funeral will be limited to 100 people with proper face coverings being required.
To watch a livestream of the funeral service, go to www.Facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
