Alfred A. Hauck, 93, of Marion and formerly of Menno, died late Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post No. 152 and the SDARNGHG.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno.
Livestreaming of his service may be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear a mask and use social distancing practices.
Commented