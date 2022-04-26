Grace Elaine Zweifel was born January 25, 1952, to Henry John and Elizabeth Johanna (Asche) Zweifel. She grew up on the family farm north of Scotland, South Dakota, with her two sisters, Mary and Joan Zweifel. After Grace graduated from Scotland High School, she moved to Yankton where she worked at Buhl’s Cleaners for many years.
Grace and Joan were always together and enjoyed long daily walks around Yankton. Grace enjoyed cruising with her sister in the famous blue PT Cruiser and having lunch at, in her opinion “the best place in Yankton,”Burger King. Grace’s favorite part of summer were parades. She could be found riding with her friends in the Yankton Antique Car Club for Czech Days; Riverboat Days, 4th of July parade in Menno and Labor Day at Wagner and going on Senior Adult Outings at UCC. She loved going to garage and auction sales to look for a “treasure.” Grace enjoyed fashion including wearing jewelry; a new cap/hat and sunglasses.
Grace will be remembered for always greeting everyone with a smiling face, and had an amazing memory to remember peoples’ names, where they lived, and details about their family — she didn’t forget anything. Her sister, Joan, was her best friend. Grace loved her rabbit “Snowball” along with her and Joan’s dog, Bear.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Zweifel of Yankton; cousins, Greg and his wife, Cindy of Scotland, SD, Roger and his wife, Deloris Zweifel of Piedmont, SD, and Theresa and her husband, Joe Hoff of Olivet, SD; aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Zweifel.
