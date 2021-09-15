Patrick “Pat” Lynch, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences can be sent to his daughter, Jonna Lynch, in care of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home, 2901 Douglas Ave. Yankton, SD 57078. Jonna is also requesting that you include a happy memory which you have of Pat.
Patrick William Lynch was born October 3, 1955 in Yankton, South Dakota to Bill and Alice (Stevens) Lynch. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School where he was an outstanding football and basketball player. Pat then attended a few universities including Arizona State University in Tempe for a few years, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He graduated with the Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from the University of South Dakota in Springfield. On September 12, 1992, Pat married Teresa Stutheit and had one daughter, Jonna. Pat worked for Northwest Airlines in Sioux Falls and then in Sioux City, IA for many years. In 2012, Pat moved from Vermillion to Yankton. He worked at Yankton High School as a custodian prior to working for the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks at the Lewis and Clark Recreational Area. Pat was a proud supporter and loved Yankton athletics where he enjoyed attending and being involved in many sporting events. Pat also loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and going on drives around the lake with his daughter. He was a kind man, loved by many — more than he ever realized.
Pat is survived by his daughter, Jonna Lynch of Omaha, NE; two brothers, Bob (Kristie) Lynch of Byron, IL and Tom Lynch of Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister-in-law, Liz Lynch of Yankton; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Mike and Dan Lynch.
