Phyllis Jones, age 96, formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Reverend Kris Leaman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Phyllis (Milbrodt) Jones was born in Coleridge, Nebraska to Fred and Catherine (Dirks) Milbrodt March 29, 1924. She was baptized and confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge and received her education in Coleridge. Phyllis moved to Sioux City, Iowa to join her older sister, Dorothy. Phyllis worked at T. S. Martin Department Store. She met her husband Mansel R “Dick” Jones on February 14, 1946, at a church dance after his return from the South Pacific. They were married March 29, 1947. To this union three children were born, Kathryn, Douglas and Dennis. Dick was transferred from Sioux City to Yankton, South Dakota where they built their home and enjoyed thirty wonderful years.
Phyllis was always active in her church with women’s organizations, choirs, and serving on the Board of Deacons. In Yankton she served on the community concert board and was an active member in PEO. She loved reading and sports, especially cheering on her son Dennis and the Bucks in basketball and her beloved Denver Broncos. She worked part-time for many years at Fox Jewelry in Yankton. After her husband Dick died, she worked as a respite care giver and loved all of her clients. Everyone who met Phyllis was touched by her warmth and graciousness.
Survivors include her two children: Kathryn (John) Schladweiler and Douglas (Tanya) Jones; as well as her daughter-in-law, Luz Jones. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; son, Dennis; grandson, Sargent Omar Jones; her parents and four siblings.
