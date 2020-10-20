Merle G. Palmer, 94, of Coleridge, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Embers Assisted Living Center in Coleridge.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington, with Pastor Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday at church from noon until service time. Face masks and social distancing are recommended for the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented