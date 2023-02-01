S. Ann Kessler OSB

Sister Ann Kessler OSB, 95, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Monastery cemetery.