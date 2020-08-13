Jerome T. Boeckman, age 94 of Wynot, Nebraska died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot with military honors by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 6:00-8:00 pm with a vigil service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday. Facemasks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Felber, Jody Boeckman, Derek Boeckman, Broderick Diez, Craig Boeckman, Ryan Boeckman, and Keith Bittner. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerome’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerome was born on February 23, 1926 in St. Helena, Nebraska to Fred and Rose (Hesse) Boeckman. He grew up in St. Helena and attended District 57 Country School until the eighth grade. Jerome started working on the farm soon after with his father and brothers. He served in the U.S. Army from 5/29/1946 – 1/14/1947 in the Army Occupation Forces in Japan after WWII. Jerome married Zeta Marie Day at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle, NE. To this union 12 children were born. Jerome farmed his entire life.
Jerome was a member of the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church, the Wynot American Legion Post #31. He was a past member of the Parish Council during the construction of the new parish hall. Jerome was a natural mechanic and welder. He loved to visit and socialize with family and friends.
Jerome is survived by his ten children and spouses Janice (Perry) Sherman of Wynot, Joyce (Al) Bittner of Lennox, SD, Richard (Donna) Boeckman of Wynot, NE, Mick (Karen) Boeckman of Wynot, Chuck Boeckman of Wynot, Don (Angie) Boeckman of Wynot, LuAnn (Bob) Felber of Tabor, SD, Loren (Connie) Boeckman of Wynot, Pam Bruning and fiance Tony Kalin of Coleridge, Cathy (Dave) Diez of Gretna, NE; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; one brother-in-law Alphonse Wiepen of Coleridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Zeta on 3/11/2018 at the age of 89; two daughters Romaine and Mary Lou; three brothers Ralph, Jimmy, and Rudy Boeckman; sister Sylvia (Joe) Peitz; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
