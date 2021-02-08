Dorothy Deville passed away suddenly on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Avera Hospital, at the age of 76.
Dorothy was born on March 16, 1944 in Deadwood, SD to Richard and Dorothy (Webb) Berry. In the summer of 1952 she was adopted along with her brother Warren “Buster” to a family in Meckling, SD. The adopted parents, Herman and Dorothy (Berg) Walraven moved them to Meckling where they grew up on a farm near Meckling
Dorothy went to Meckling grade school, she attended High School in Meckling and at Canton Academy and graduated from the Canton Academy.
Dorothy married Tom Deville to which a son, Todd, was born while living in Texas. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life in different places. Dorothy and Todd moved back to Meckling in 1990. She worked for Johnson Electric for several years, present part-time as the bookkeeper. Later, she moved to Yankton where she started to work for H&R Block, later this past year she started to work for Ryken Tax place.
Dorothy loved animals all her life and loved her three cats at the present time.
She is survived by her son Todd Deville of Yankton; a brother, Warren “Buster” (Helen) Walraven of Meckling; and one half-sister Elvia Rosenburgh of Puyallup, WA.
Dorothy was preceded in death by one brother Richard Berry, two sisters Darlene McVay and Sylvia McLaughlin.
There will be no funeral service due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later for the family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 9, 2021
