Raymond J. Binder, age 86, a long-time resident of Corson, SD, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020.
Services will be announced at a future date.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Pat (Ed) Rada, and Maria (Matt Wilka) Binder, both of Sioux Falls; his grandchildren, Angel Leedy, Sioux Falls, Brandi (Jeremy) Roberts and their children, Ethan and Jack, Carver, MN, Jessica (Kevin) Cunniff and their children, Keegan and Carter, Lakeview, MN; his siblings, Don Binder, Highmore, SD, Albert (Alvera) Binder, Yankton, SD, Lydia Willman, Phil Pfeiffer, Sylvia (Joe) Gratzfeld, and Sophia Ryken, all of Yankton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents Charles and Martha, and brothers Benedict, Louis, Charles, and Paul preceded him in death.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 3, 2020
