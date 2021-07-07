Jean M. Watts passed away July 5, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 90.
A Memorial gathering will take place at the Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion July 24, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:00pm.
Jean was born to Franklin T. and Wilma (Garwood) Rees December 31, 1930 in Randolph Nebraska.
Jean is survived by her children; son John (Judy) Watts, Piedmont, SD; son Robert Watts, Rapid City, SD; son Michael (Sandy) Watts, Spirit Lake, IA; grandchildren Jeremy (Florence) Watts, Parker, CO; Jesse Watts, Yankton, SD; Nick Watts, Spirit Lake, IA, Alex Watts, Spirit Lake IA; Rebecca Watts, Rapid City, SD; and great granddaughter Karlee Watts, Parker, CO.
She is preceded in death by her parent’s, husband Clyde, son Tony, and brother Ronald.
Clyde and Jean were married on April 16, 1950 in Vermillion, South Dakota. They had 70 years of marital bliss.
Jean was raised on a farm east of Carroll, Nebraska. After graduating high school, she attended Wayne State college where she received her teachers’ certificate. She taught for a year but realized her artistic talents pulled her in another direction. She was employed by a photo studio in Wayne Nebraska as a portrait enhancer, adding color with hand painting. After moving to Vermillion in 1959 she continued this effort for several years while raising her children. In the early 70’s she worked at the treasurer’s office at the Clay County courthouse in Vermillion for several years. Later she was the accountant for South Dakota Public Television. After several years with SDPT she decided it was time to retire. Well, kind of … a few years later she worked and enjoyed very much her part time employment at the Ardmore clothing store.
Over the years she very much enjoyed painting, ceramics, arts and crafts. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed all aspects of creating quilts, clothes, pillows and anything that you could attach with thread.
Painting always came first in her creativity rather it be on canvas, paper, wood, pop bottles, rocks, bricks, saw blades, Christmas ornaments and even the house if need be.
Gardening and raising\maintaining beautiful flowers never escaped a year regardless how busy her schedule was.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and was active in supplying food etc. to the Eagles and VFW for veteran assemblies. At home she cooked wonderful meals of all kinds and always paid special attention to the presentation as well even if only for family.
Her loving special touch could be found at any time throughout her home.
Jean was so delighted to spend time with Grandchildren at her house in Vermillion or the family’s lake retreat of which the Grandchildren hold very fond memories.
For many years she was part of an 8-person bridge club that met every week.
She was a wonderful loving wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
