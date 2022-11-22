Melva Pinkelman
Courtesy Photo

Melva Rae Pinkelman, age 86, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with Mrs. Joyce Cook officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. Visitation with her body present will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.