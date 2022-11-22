Melva Pinkelman

Melva Rae Pinkelman, age 86, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with Mrs. Joyce Cook officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. Visitation with her body present will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Melva Rae was born on December 10, 1935, in Dixon, Nebraska to Ernest Emery and Mabel Mae (Fitch) Knoell. She grew up in Dixon, Nebraska and graduated from Dixon High School in 1953. She attended Wayne State College and received her Normal Teaching Certificate. Melva taught Country School in Laurel for two years, in Dixon County for one year, and in Pender for three years. She moved to Sioux City and worked for Wilson Transfer Company for several years. Melva worked as a billing clerk for Rosenthal Fruit & Wholesale Company in Sioux City for several years until 1973. She married Earl Louis Pinkelman on October 6, 1973, in Dixon, Nebraska. They lived in Hartington, and she helped Earl in his milk delivery business. She also worked at the Nursing Home in Hartington from 1981-1988.
Melva liked to bowl and do embroidery work. She also was entertained by playing video games.
Melva is survived by her three step-children Vicky Roberts and Doug Heitman of Hartington, Randy (Vicky) Pinkelman of Hartington, Lori (Tim) Sjoquist of Eden Prairie, MN; two sons-in-law Del Potter of Neligh, NE, Ron Potter of Valentine, NE; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister Marlene (Milfred “Bud”) Petersen of Hinton, IA; sisters-in-law Bonnie June Knoell of Audubon, IA, Lois Knoell of Omaha; brother-in-law Jerry (Barb) Stolze South Sioux City, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mabel Knoell: stepchildren Janet Potter, Joyce Potter, Bill Pinkelman; two sisters Bonnie (Carol) Hirchert, JoEllen Stolze; brothers Boyd Knoell, Donald (Bonnie) Knoell; granddaughter Virginia Soto; grandson Mike Pinkelman.
