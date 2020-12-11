Jason E. Rempfer, age 46, of Yankton, South Dakota went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Both the prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed on Jason's obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers are Gene Stogsdill, Rod Anderson, Steve Kirchner, Ray Sparks, Andy Johnson and Chad Burgi. Honorary pallbearers are Allen Sherman, Harold Schaeffer, Warren Peterson, and members of the JR Sports Card Bowling Team.
Jason was born March 21, 1974 in Yankton, South Dakota to Melvin and Nancy (Sparks) Rempfer. He grew up in Yankton and attended Yankton High School where he played football for the Bucks. During high school, Jason worked in the Dietary Department at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. He graduated in 1992 and then attended Mount Marty College, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Selected Studies and a minor in History in 1998. Jason then worked at the First National Bank Card Center in Yankton for 22 years. To say that Jason was an avid sports fan is an understatement. He loved all sports and he could expertly quote any stat for any sport. Jason was a diehard Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, Yankton Bucks and Mount Marty Lancers fan as he attended numerous Vikings training camps and games with his father and friends. He had small business proudly called JR Sport Cards and had an extensive sports card and unique autographed memorabilia collection. He was pretty soft spoken unless you were talking sports or history. Jason loved to go bowling and he won numerous trophies, he even had his own bowling team called the JR Sports Card Bowlers which he bowled with on Wednesday nights and bowled mix league on Saturday nights. Besides sports, Jason also loved walleye fishing and he was really good at it. Being the history buff that he was, Jason’s visits to Washington D.C. were very special to him. Above all, Jason loved his family. He loved all the family gatherings and being around everyone. He has left this world too soon and he will be deeply missed.
Grateful to have shared his life are his mother Nancy Rempfer of Yankton; sister, Lisa Rempfer of Yankton; brother, Cory (Kelsey) Rempfer of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, Brandon and niece, Ava; grandmother, Leona Sparks of Yankton; aunts and uncles: Vicki (Gene) Stogsdill of Tabor, SD, Ray (Dawn) Sparks of Yankton, Julie (Steve) Kirchner of Yankton, LouAnn (Rodney) Anderson of Yankton, Carol (Allen) Sherman of Scottsdale, AZ, and Harold Schaeffer of Yankton; cousins: Ilana, Jessica, and Noah Sherman, Kristin Plath and Karin Olsen.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Rempfer; grandfather, Melvin Sparks; grandparents, Edmund and Frieda Rempfer; uncle, James Rempfer; and aunt, Rita Schaeffer.
