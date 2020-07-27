Jerome “Jerry” Hoffman, age 59, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home under hospice care.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
