Duane Jansen

Duane Gerard Jansen, age 57, of Yankton, SD died on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface cemetery in Menominee.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Jansen, Sam Jansen, Bill Tejral, Randy Jansen, Ken Keiter, Greg Lammers and Jeff Sage. Honorary pallbearers will be Duane’s daughters Kylie and Jessica.
Duane Gerard was born on May 5, 1965, in Yankton, SD to Elmer Erwin and Rose Mary (Tramp) Jansen. Duane grew up in the Menominee area and attended elementary school at West Catholic. He attended Hartington Cedar Catholic and then graduated from Hartington High School in 1983. Duane started working in construction right out of high school. He worked for a firm that built bridges all over Nebraska. Duane was very skilled in doing concrete work. He did work for Cimpl Meats for several years and then went back into construction on his own. Duane played guitar and piano in his younger years and was an excellent auto mechanic.
Duane is survived by two brothers Dean Jansen of Yankton, SD, Darlo Jansen and Mary Sterk of Dakota Dunes, SD; two daughters Kylie and Jessica; special friend Alvena Cook of Gayville, SD; several nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Elmer in 2009 and Rose Mary Jansen in 1997; infant brother Delno Jansen in 1978, and brother Darold Jansen in 2009.
