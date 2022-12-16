Duane Jansen

Duane Gerard Jansen, age 57, of Yankton, SD died on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface cemetery in Menominee.