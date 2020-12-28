Jerry I. Ryan, 76 of Akron, Iowa passed away at his home on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Funeral Services will be private. Visitation with no family present, masks and social distancing required, and limited to 15 people at a time will be from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Akron with military honors provided by Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post 186. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Jerry I. Ryan was born on September 24, 1944 in Yankton, South Dakota to George and Mildred (Goeden) Ryan. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from Yankton High School in 1962. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army on October 9, 1962. Jerry then began a 20 year career with the Army where he worked as an electrician. Jerry was stationed all over the world including Vietnam, Turkey, Korea, Germany, and several states including Colorado, Washington DC, Alabama, Kentucky, and California. While stationed in Germany, Jerry met Christa Schuppel. They were united in marriage on July 30, 1965 in Heidelberg, Germany. Jerry retired as a Master Sargent and won many medals and awards during his military career including: 2EA Cross of Gallantry, Meritorious Service Medal, 2EA Army Commendation Medals, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Clusters, Junior Enlisted Achievement Medal, Senior NCO achievement Medal, the National Defense Medal and a Purple Heart. After Jerry retired from the Army, they made their home in Akron, Iowa. Jerry then worked for the Iowa Workforce Development in Sioux City as a veterans’ representative until he retired.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards. Jerry rebuilt and fixed many cars over the years and while he was stationed in Germany, he even did some car racing. Jerry loved watching Western movies and episodes of NCIS. Jerry also collected guns; he enjoyed repairing and reselling them and they went to many gun shows. Jerry was a gifted carpenter; he fixed up and resold several homes over the years. Jerry was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was a 20 year member of the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post 186 in Akron. Jerry and Christa enjoyed traveling; they saw much of Europe while living in Germany and they would often travel to see family in the Black Hills and Germany while living in Iowa. Jerry’s favorite time was spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jerry and Christa went through many adventures together in their 55 years of marriage. Jerry was a kind hearted, strong, and generous man who always put others first. His family meant so much to him and to them, he was their hero.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Christa; daughters: Carol Ryan of Sioux City, Iowa and Angela Miller of Akron, Iowa; grandchildren: Jordan Ryan of Odenton, Maryland, and Cassandra Miller and Samuel Miller, both of Akron, Iowa; siblings: Georgeann (Art) Silvernail of Deadwood, SD, Kay (Jim) Henrich of Akron, IA, Michael (Susan) Ryan of Spearfish, SD, Connie (Gary) Foxhoven of Bennington, KS, Charles (Carol) Ryan of Yankton, SD, and Jenny (LeRoy) Gross of Rapid City, SD; siblings-in-law: Doris (Fritz) Filsinger of Leimen, Germany and Wolfgang (Roswetta) Schuppel of Boblingen, Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; parents in law, Hans and Wilma Schuppel; and brother, Joseph Ryan.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 29, 2020
