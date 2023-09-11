Linda Tronvold

Linda Jean Tronvold (formerly Winterringer/Olson) age 72, Yankton, SD, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Sanford Hospital, Sioux Falls.
Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD.
Linda was born December 8, 1950, in Yankton at Sacred Heart Hospital to James “Fritz” Francis and Ruth Pauline (Hamilton) Winterringer. She graduated from Hartington High in 1969 and attended Creighton University to major in Occupational Therapy. Linda was united in marriage to Marvis “Marv” Tronvold on July 7, 1976, and was blessed to have daughters Marcie, Tami, and Kristi join her life that day. She loved caring for people, especially her family, all her life. Linda was a woman of deep faith and dedicated member of the UCC. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting, dancing, camping, thrifty shopping, and spending quality time with those closest to her, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is reunited with her husband, Marv; parents, James and Ruth; parents-in-law, Ben and Ingrid Gustad; maternal and paternal grandparents; sisters-in- law, Sharon Winterringer and Elsie Tronvold; aunts and uncles; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Dennis Tweedy; great-grandson, Nyle; Glen Olson; niece, Deneen Wielenga; nephew, Chris Winterringer; and beloved dog, Reeses.
Linda is survived by her children, Brad (Michelle) Tronvold, Cindy Bohlmann, Marcie Tronvold, and Kristi (Steve) Petersen; brothers, Jim (Linda) Winterringer and Dan Winterringer; sister-in-law, Joy (Harland Jr.) Taylor; brother-in-law, John Tronvold; special friend, Bryant Burke and his family; an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and beloved dog, Sir Wellington.
Commented