Alice A. Goeken, age 88, of Scotland, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera in Scotland. The funeral for Alice will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 29, at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery, rural Scotland.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland.
Alice was born Thursday, March 2, 1933, to Emil P. and Bertha (Dewald) Friederich at Tripp, SD. She attended country school through the 8th grade. Alice married Floyd E. Goeken on March 14, 1954, in Tripp.
After raising her family and working on the farm, she worked at several places, including Scotland Hospital, prior to retirement. Alice enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting and visiting with friends and family.
Alice is survived by children, Debra Koster, Freeman, SD, Rita (Leslie) Leichtnam, Vermillion, SD, Sheila Goeken, Yankton, SD, Lisa (Dan) Jerke, Avon, SD, Scott Goeken, Le Mars, IA and Greg (Liz) Goeken, Henderson, NV; grandchildren Kyle (Kaitlyn) Jerke, Loretto, MN, Lacey Leichtnam (Clinton Jaqua) Sioux Falls, SD, Christopher Jerke, Sioux Falls, SD, Lauren Leichtnam (Nolan Neubauer-Keyes), Yankton, SD Hunter Goeken (Nina Nooteboom) Henderson, NV; great grandchildren August and Rosalie Neubauer-Keyes; sisters, Phyllis Knittel, Velda Sell and Margie (John) Stone; sisters-in-law Charlotte Friederich, Dorothy Lang and LaVerne Goeken.
Preceding Alice in death were her husband, Floyd (1993); parents, Emil and Bertha; mother and father-in-law Hiram and Clara Goeken; son-in-law Brian Koster; brothers, Arnold, Maynard, Willard and Verlyn in infancy; sisters-in-law Florein and Arlene Friederich and brothers-in-law Harold Knittel and Charlie Sell.
