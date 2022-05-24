Adam A. Sage, 34, of Sioux Falls, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at his home in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. June 1, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton with the Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. May 31 at Calvary Baptist Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Yankton is overseeing arrangements.