Kayleen Mary Kaiser, 55, of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence in Fordyce after a battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, Nebraska.
Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Commented