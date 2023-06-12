August 30, 1938-June 9, 2023
Jean Tramp, 84, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, So. Dak., after complications from a fall and pneumonia.
On Saturday, June 17th, Jean will be laid to rest beside her mother in the St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee, Neb. This special place was prepared for her by her Uncle Lawrence Tramp according to her Grandmother Elizabeth’s wishes many years ago.
Jean was born on August 30, 1938, at the Nebraska Industrial Home in Milford, Neb., where her mother Laurina Tramp, was residing at the time. With the help of Rev. Otto Zillig and the Cedar County Welfare Office, Jean was placed under the care of the Child Welfare Agency of Nebraska and taken to St. James’ Orphanage (now known as Catholic Charities) in Omaha. She was baptized Mary Jean Tramp on December 30, 1938, in the St. James’ Chapel.
During the first several years of her life, Jean was sick and hospitalized several times with a high fever. It was also during this time that Jean was discovered to be a “special needs” child and probably would not be adopted as hoped.
Early in 1940, Jean was placed at the Home for Dependent Children in Lincoln, Neb. She remained under their care and eventually her teenage years were spent at the Beatrice State Home in Beatrice, Neb. Jean’s mother was at the Home at this time as well. When Jean was old enough, she was given “chores” to do at the Home.
When Grandmother Elizabeth passed away in 1962, the unofficial family guardianships for Jean and Laurina went to Aunts Caroline Mueller, Sr. Antoinette Tramp and Uncle Vern Tramp.
In October of 1972, Jean was placed at a Women’s Hostel in Norfolk, Neb., under the guidance of Family Resource Services of Norfolk. Several other young women from Beatrice were living there as well, and Jean also began working at the Opportunity Center Workshop. She had two part-time jobs working about 20 hours per week. She also attended weekly Adult Basic Education sessions at Northeastern College, where she learned independent living skills.
From January 1978 until January 2007, Jean was under the care of Region IV Northstar, a county entity. With a Community Supports Instructor, Jean received help with groceries, shopping, meal preparations, doctor visits, travel and finances. Barb Lloyd and “KC,” her cat, were her best friends for many years. She enjoyed many trips to visit Sr. Antoinette in Watertown and visits with her mother, who was now in Milbank, So. Dak. She went to a Bee Gees concert, then on a tour of the West Bend Grotto in Iowa, a trip to the Crow Indian Reservation and a bus tour in Canada. In 1993, Jean also took a trip to Opryland, USA, and had autographed pictures taken with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and with Garth Brooks and Charlie Pride. She enjoyed so many visits from family — Alice Ann, Marie, Verona, Dorothy and later getting to know her cousin Cindy and her family. She competed in several Special Olympic bowling tournaments in Omaha, bringing home many gold medals, which she would proudly show off.
In December of 2006, Jean could not independently take care of herself anymore due to medical problems. A placement was made for her at the Vermillion Nursing Home in January 2007, under the official guardianships of cousins Cindy and Judy Wieseler. There she made many new friends and took part in Bingo, sing-a-longs, patio dances, sewing, doing puzzles and going to the zoo and circus. Shopping and eating out were still her most favorite things to do. Although Jean was slowing down a bit over the last year or two, she lived 16 years in Vermillion, and was always ready to give a good hug to family who stopped by. Jean would always be sure to thank anyone who did anything for her. She might not have learned how to read or write, but she knew things and she remembered.
Jean is survived by 55 first cousins and many more Tramp family cousins and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 2002, and Grandparents Albert and Elizabeth (Goeden) Tramp, ten aunts and uncles, 13 first cousins and several second and third cousins.
In remembrance of Jean (from the Book of Exodus): “I bore you up on eagle wings and brought you here to myself…you shall be my special possession, dearer to me than all other people, though all the earth is mine.”
Memorials may be directed to the Sanford Vermillion Care Center, 125 S. Walker St., Vermillion, SD 57069-3328, in thanksgiving for the good care that they gave to Jean over the last 16 years.
Kober Funeral Home, Vermillion, is in charge of arrangements.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 13, 2023
