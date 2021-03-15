Jim “Jimmy” Woehl, 62, of Menno passed away early Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence under hospice and family care.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht and Pastor Jack Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
