Phyllis M. Petersen, 94 of Viborg, passed away on June 26, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Visitation will be held o hour prior to services. Due to COVID-19, the family would like to inform the public that masks and safety precautions are encouraged .
Arrangements are by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Phyllis was born on March 28, 1926 to Nels and Tillie (Hansen) Nielsen at the family farm near Irene as the church bells rang. She graduated from Irene High School in 1944. Phyllis was baptized and confirmed at the Spring Valley Lutheran Church.
On April 9, 1950, Phyllis married Robert Petersen. They lived in Center Point and around the Viborg area. She was a farm wife, always helping out when she could. She also enjoying sewing and other craft projects. She and her daughter, Susan, would go to many craft shows together. She enjoyed playing marbles, always playing with the black ones. She loved being in the outdoors with her family and friends. Her grandchildren loved seeing their “Granny P”.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters Susan and Lois (Mike) Wirth of Viborg; grandchildren Amanda (Brian), Adam (Jessica); great-grandchildren Roy, Christopher, Justin, Adam Jr., James, and Ryker; Special Family Tim (Tam) Sorensen and their family, Laura (Aaron), Matt (Michelle), and Heather (Carter); Travis, Riley, Kendra, Troy, Braxton, Chloe, Ellie, and Knoxon Brother-in-law Eugene (Judy), Sisters-in-law Glennys, Arlyce, and Dianne (Ted).
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Norman “Bud” Nielsen, husband Robert on June 1, 2002, and son Charles on July 22, 1979.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 30, 2020
