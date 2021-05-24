Darold Adamson, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Friday morning, May 21, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton surrounded by his sons praying with him.
Darold was born December 11, 1927 in Clay County to Lauren and Blanch (Bertrand) Adamson. He went to grade school at Bloomingdale #16 and graduated from Centerville High School in 1945. He then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and joined the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Darold joined the United States Army in 1946 and was Medical Technician deployed to Korea. He married his high school sweetheart, Lou Harmon, on September 16, 1946. Darold graduated from USD with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He went on to manage Nutragreen Fertilizer until 1955 when he took a job traveling for the US Chamber of Commerce in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Darold then managed the Elevator at Parker, SD, followed by a move to Yankton and became a junior partner at the Feed Bin. In 1972, he accepted a position as District Manager for Purina until his retirement in 1986. However, he loved his work and in response to former customers, he formed the corporation, Placement & Monitoring Services, for the purpose of locating cattle for custom feeding at farmer’s feedlots. This took him to Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska and surrounding areas and even went out on calls until he was 90!
Darold was a 50-year member and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge and a 50 year member with the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to St. Benedict Parish and was involved in the first steps of building the new church. Darold was active in the House of Mary Shrine, that he held so dear. He was also active in The Saints Group, Catholics Returning Home, Parish Council, and lectured at Mass for over 50 years. He participated in the M-2 and REC Prison Ministries at Springfield. He was in numerous Bible studies, and when a question arose, most everyone turned to Darold for the answer. He was a man of deep faith. Darold enjoyed hunting, golfing, and playing pinochle (as recently as last Saturday). But most of all, he loved his annual trout fishing trip with his sons and grandsons.
Darold is survived by five children: Steve (Jennifer) Adamson of Yankton and grandchildren, Jason Adamson and Brooke Hershfeldt (Brandon Brueder); daughter, Beth Adamson of Yankton; son, Greg (Jane) Adamson of Yankton and grandchildren, Jared (Amanda) Adamson, Andra Adamson Foster (Brock); son, Tim (Terry) Adamson of Phoenix, AZ and grandchildren, Austin Adamson, Heather Adamson, Cole (Caroline) Adamson; and son, Brad (Kim) Adamson of Sioux Falls and grandchildren, Malorie Adamson and Matt (Stacy) Adamson; 13 great grandchildren: RJ, Emma, Brynlee, Rozlyn, Sawyer, Phoebe, Mabel, Harper, Ethan, Bria, Veronica, Corrine, and Andriana; brother Jim (Gloria) Adamson of Centerville, SD; sister-in-law, Eva Erickson of Centerville; and many nieces and nephews, along with 10 godchildren.
Darold was preceded in death by his wife, Lou on January 13, 2009; and a brother, Delmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the House of Mary Shrine, PO Box 455, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
