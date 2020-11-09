Barbara Marie Healy, age 88, of Irene, SD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at St. Columba Catholic Church, Mayfield, SD. A private, family funeral mass will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Father Randy Phillips as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Barbara Marie Healy was born on September 12, 1932, on the family farm in rural Irene, SD, to John and Margaret (O’Donnell) Hauger. She attended Klimisch Grade School and graduated from Mount Marty High School in 1950. Barb received her teaching degree from Mount Marty College in 1951.
Barb met the love of her life, Joe Healy, at a dance in Utica, SD. They were married on April 15, 1952, at Sigel Catholic Church. To this union, they were blessed with six children. She taught in various country schools in the early years of their marriage. Barb always felt education was very important therefore she returned to college and pursued a degree in Social Services graduating from Mount Marty College in 1977. She was employed by the South Dakota Department of Social Services until she retired at the age of 62.
Barb’s life revolved around all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many fond memories were made walking to Big Rock, playing board games, going on sleigh rides, camping, coloring Easter Eggs and hiking to Smutty Bear to name a few. Joe and Barb attended many numerous activities that each of the kids had as well. Barb also had a great love for growing flowers, watching birds, quilting, reading, and baking. They enjoyed traveling with both of her sisters and their spouses on various trips throughout the years and especially cherished their trips to Alaska.
Barb was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and St. Columba Altar Society her entire married life. She was also involved in the area community women’s extension club and enjoyed being a Red Hat Lady with the local Irene gals.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband, Joe, of 68 years; her children: Mary Healy, Dan Healy, David Healy, Ann (Dan) Hacecky, and Tom (Heidi) Healy; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter expected in February; sister Sharon (Larry) Andersen, brother-in-law George Watson, sisters-in-law Celestine Johansen and Linda Healy as well as a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Bob Bernard; daughters-in-law Mary Bell Healy and Gigi Healy; and sister Peggy Watson.
A special thank you and gratitude for the kind, compassionate care given to Barb by the Avera Sister James Care Center staff this past year.
