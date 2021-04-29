Robert Wayne Oien, age 84, of Yankton and formerly of Volin, SD passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with family at his side.
Visitation services will be held Friday, April 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a short service at 7 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating.
Inurnment will take place at the Vangen Church Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD.
Commented