Patricia “Pat” Kleinschmit, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are: Brent Kleinschmit, Chanon Kleinschmit, Cody Kleinschmit, Doug Kleinschmit & Brandon Frey.
Pat was born March 9, 1945, in Yankton, South Dakota to Louis and Clara (Smrt) McGinnis. She grew up in Yankton where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Yankton High School. On November 6, 1965, Pat married Dennis Kleinschmit at Sacred Heart Church in Yankton. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and raised their eight children. Pat was very involved in all of her children’s activities and sporting events. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her joy. She also helped with fundraising for the Yankton Boxing Club and sold Tupperware for a number of years. After her children were grown, Pat worked at several restaurants including Subway, Taco John’s, McDonald’s and Burger King, retiring in 2019. Pat loved dancing and going to family gatherings. She loved animals, especially her dog, Herbie. Pat was always so full of energy and always on the go. She was very outgoing and loved visiting with people. She and Dennis loved to travel even if it was to area festivals. They were blessed to travel to Hawaii twice and it was remembered often. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Pat is survived by her husband, Dennis Kleinschmit of Yankton; 8 children: Dennis Jr. (Jackie) Kleinschmit of Yankton, Amy (Craig) Anderson of Yankton, Rick (Sheila) Kleinschmit of Yankton, Melissa Flamming of Lincoln, NE, Kelly Kleinschmit of Hartford, SD, Heidi Kleinschmit of Yankton, Jamie Kleinschmit of Yankton and Tiffany Kleinschmit of Yankton; 13 grandchildren: Brittany, Brent, Brady, Kassie, Miranda, Brooke, Briana, Shelby, Jazlyn, Tayten, Tucker, Karsen and Ireland; 7 great grandchildren: Sophie, Bexley, Historia, Natalie, Kaylee, Kasen and Aiden; sister-in-law, Janet McGinnis of Yankton; cousin, Janet Ausdemore of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine (Marion) Rudig; brother, Gary McGinnis; and an infant brother, Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 27, 2022
